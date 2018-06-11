Crawley Town sign winger Ashley Nathaniel George

Crawley Town have signed winger Ashley Nathaniel George from non-league club Hendon.

The wide man played 59 games and scored 17 goals last season for the Bostik League Premier Division club.

Crawley Town's new signing Ashley Nathaniel George. Picture by Crawley Town SUS-181106-162053002

Director of fooball Selim Gaygusuz said: “We have been tracking Ashley for a while. Then we scouted him again at the Jamie Vardy Academy trials a couple of weeks ago.

“There were over 40 players there and Ashley stood out. He’s quick, loves to take defenders on and has got a good goalscoring record.

“Among our fans I guess there will be the inevitable comparisons to Panutche Camara, who we signed last season, but they have different styles and Ashley is a bit more experienced and he is really determined to take this opportunity to make a career for himself in the Football League.

“I know how keen he is to get started and the chance is there for him and it’s up to him to grab it.”

Th 23-year-old signed a two-year contract and has also played for Aylesbury United and Potters Bar Town.