Crawley Town sign former Notts County midfielder Rob Milsom

Crawley Town have signed former Notts County midfielder Rob Milsom on a short-term contract.

This follows a successful trial period with the club in pre-season.

Milson, 31, has signed a deal until until January after impressive performances against Fulham, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Head coach Harry Kewell believes Milsom can only strengthen his side as they prepare for a busy August in Sky Bet League Two.

He said: “Rob is a player I saw a lot of in pre-season and he really impressed me, enough to earn a contract.

“He is an exciting player with lots of experience who is a great addition to our midfield.”

He was released by Notts County at the end of the 2017-18 season, a club where he played 70 times, scoring once.

He started his career with Fulham, from where he had loan spells at Brentford, Southend United and TPS Turku of Finland.

He has also spells with Rotherham United – under Steve Evans - and Bury, and made over a half century of appearances for Scottish Premier League side Aberdeen.

Milsom has been given squad number 24 and, subject to league ratification, will be available for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Bristol Rovers.