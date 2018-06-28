Crawley Town sign 17-year-old Aldershot striker Brian Galach

Reds have signed young striker Brian Galach on a three-year contract.

The Polish-born 17-year-old was with Leyton Orient’s youth system before joining Aldershot where he was a prolific marksman in their under-19s and under-23s last season, scoring more than 40 goals.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Brian is a player we looked at a lot last season. He’s still young of course, but we think he has a lot of potential.

“There is room in the squad for us to bring in a couple of younger players who have the potential to improve and force their way into the first-team picture and it’s a great opportunity for Brian, one which he is really keen to take.”

The forward player had various contract offers from Polish first division clubs but has decided to join the Reds.

Galach becomes Reds’ fourth signing of the summer, following last night’s purchase of striker Ollie Palmer from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

Their other signings over the summer have been midfielder George Francomb AFC Wimbledon and winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from non-league Hendon.

