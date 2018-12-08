Crawley Town’s injury problems ease in build-up to Northampton Town game

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi will be able to choose from virtually a full squad for this afternoon’s match against Northampton Town at Broadfield Stadium.

Injury problems which led to Reds fielding a make-shift defence during their 3-0 victory against Crewe Alexandra have eased following a two-week break from matches.

Mark Connolly, Romain Vincelot and Filipe Morais are all back in training, while topscorer Ollie Palmer has served his one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Cioffi said: “The lads have had a couple of days off which they deserved - they are working hard physically and mentally they need the days off.”

Other than long-term injury victim Jimmy Smith, Morais is the only injury doubt.

Morais returned to the club this week following surgery to a finger to repair a broken tendon.

But it may be too soon for him to play.

Cioffi said: “Mark Connolly had a tight hamstring and we decided to rest him but has had sessions all week with the physio and is OK to play.

“Romain Vincelot is back in training and is also fit to play.

“Filipe Morais has been back in training all week after a delicate operation and we will see if he is fit to play - but this match may be too soon.

“We are talking about three important players for us with more than 1,000 appearances in the League.”

Cioffi is pleased to be able to choose from what is almost a fully-fit squad both stresses the importance of his squad rather than individuals.

He said: “As I have said more than once everyone is useful, no-one is indispensable.

“As we showed against Crewe we have a squad with a lot of potential, not just technical but tactical. The whole squad is our strength.

“I believe this is a strong squad which can bring a lot of satisfaction to the Crawley community.”

Crawley Wasps manager delighted with FA Cup award

Football pitches not available for this weekend’s matches

Crawley Town’s new date to play Mansfield Town confirmed

