Crawley Town’s double goal scorer Ollie Palmer reckons winning fight back against Grimsby Town shows ‘character’

Crawley Town man of the match Ollie Palmer praised Reds’ response to going behind before going on to clinch victory against Grimsby Town.

He reckoned the fightback from the early blow showed the character of the team.

He said: “We were disappointed to go 1-0 down - it was a sloppy goal on our behalf.

“But it was a fantastic reaction, firsty Matty (Willock) hit the bar and then Reece (Grego-Cox) hit the bar.

“That’s massive in my eyes, it’s the reaction which makes things happen and it’s the character to come back.

“It was a bit frustrating and I was really disappointed not to get my hat-trick but the win is the most important thing; that’s what we needed.”

Two-goal hero Palmer admitted it was a relief to finally clinch a win for the first time since beating Swindon at the end of January.

He said: “There is a big feeling of relief, we have been playing really well at times; I don’t think many teams will go to MK Dons and play the way we did there.

“I wouldn’t say we dominated the game but we definately took it to them, so to come away with nothing was disappointing.

“It’s a bit frustrating at times but you’ve got to take the positives out of these games as well.”

