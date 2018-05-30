Crawley Town’s Dannie Bulman agrees with philosophy of Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Crawley Town fans’ favourite Dannie Bulman agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo about not letting age get in the way of playing well.

The Real Madrid star scored 44 goals last season and at the age of 33 still shows he can perform at the highest level.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.'Picture by Shutterstock

Bulman does not put himself in the same category, but believes age is only a number and despite being 39 he can still play regularly to a high standard.

He will be playing at Broadfield Stadium again next season, as his appearances last season (38 league and cup) triggered a clause in his contract offering him another year if he made at least 35 competitive appearances.

Bulman said: “Age is always a stigma, but Ronaldo says he has the biological clock of a 23-year-old and although I am not him, I feel I am still playing well and want to improve.

“People expect you to retire at a certain age, but I’ve never peaked!

“My game has always been hustle and bustle and with every manager comes a different philosophy.

“Playing under Harry Kewell is refreshing as it is a passing game, which actually saves my legs.

“I have never been a show-stopper who gets the goals and takes the glory.

“I don’t like losing, but as long as I give my all I can sleep well at night.

“The only thing stopping me sleeping now is my 14-month old son Luciano!”

Bulman revealed he will be keeping fit over the summer by challenging himself to open water swimming and cycling.

He added: “I enjoy those and will do anything except running - that’s boring.”