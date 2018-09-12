Crawley Town relaunch U23s team

Crawley Town are re-launching their Under-23s team.

The team will be run by Former Waltham Forest manager Qayum Shakoor.

Shakoor has built up a positive reputation within non-league football, having scouted several players that have gone on to play in the EFL and the Premier League in recent years.

Qayum has been pivotal in identifying young players such as Tarryn Allarakhia and Brian Galach who are part of our first-team squad and have both featured in competitive fixtures already this season.

Qayum will bring with him a coaching team of three, and will also have the benefit of assistance from Nathan Rooney, as well as oversight from head coach Gabriele Cioffi and director of football Selim Gaygusuz.

The coaching staff joining Qayum is as follows:

Julian Charles – UEFA B License and goalkeeping coach, former professional player with Brentford, Woking and Hampton & Richmond, amongst others.

Anton Smith – UEFA B License, with previous experience working with Reading FC

Gent Marqueshi – UEFA B License, with qualifications in sports psychology

The club and Qayum Shakoor will aim to provide the right training methods to help produce new talent for the club whilst being an active member of the community. The club hopes to aid junior players in their career paths whilst adding value to society around them.

Any players aged 23 or under in June 2019 wishing to attend trials and training sessions, should email at qayumshakoor@crawleytownfc.com

The sessions will take place on Mondays and Fridays at various locations, with a game programme commencing within the following month.