Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared against Yeovil

Crawley recorded a second consecutive superb home win by beating Yeovil Town 3-1 but how did the players fare?

Glenn Morris 7 - Was kept busy by several strong efforts from Yeovil. Helpless to stopping powerful equaliser from Carl Dickinson but was fortunate to see Olomola's tap in ruled out for offside after his parried save fell straight at the forward's feet. Important save in second half from fierce effort by sub Yoann Arquin.

Lewis Young 7 - Dangerous as ever in first half with good work out wide leading to opener but had quiet second half.

Romain Vincelot 7 - Had to be alert to deal with pace of Yeovil's forwards on break,

Bondz N'gala 7 - Like Vincelot, was tested by Yeovil's forwards on break but was as dominant as ever in the air.

Joe Maguire 6 - Quiet game, early yellow card restricted the risks he could take. Fortunate he wasn't made to pay after second half slip set Olomola through on goal.

Mark Randall 7 - After an assured, yet unspectacular first half in only his third start of the season, he grew into the game and had a strong penalty appeal turned down early into second half. Strong effort narrowly wide of the target just a few minutes later

Josh Payne 6 - Assured but unspectacular in middle of park.

Filpe Morais 8 - At his influential best as captain, at the heart of everything for the hosts going forward, and even put a solid defensive shift. Excellent display capped off with a well taken goal to end the game as a contest deep into added time. Unlucky not to be credited with man-of-the-match.

Panutche Camara 7 - Posed a threat with his pace and stretched the tired Yeovil legs late on.

Ollie Palmer 7 - Scored opener with poacher's finish to set Crawley on their way but scuffed an effort wide in an excellent position just before the hour mark and somehow missed an opportunity to kill the game early into added time.

Luke Gambin 8 - Having made his first appearance as a sub in the defeat at Forest Green last week, he made a telling impact on his first start with the assist for Palmer's opener. Confident and dangerous going forward throughout, earning him the man-of-the-match award. Replaced by Dominic Poleon to standing ovation with 15 minutes left.

Subs:

Ashley Nathaniel-George 7 - Unlucky not to start after excellent performance in last home game (win over Morcambe), but proved his worth with his second stunning goal in three games to give the Reds the win just ten minute after joining the action.

Dominic Poleon 7- Did well in the short time he had, with several powerful runs giving the Yeovil defence plenty to worry about and earned a late corner to kill some time. Pleased the home fans with some excellent footwork at the corner flag to eat into more of the four minutes of injury time.