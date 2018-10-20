Crawley Town player ratings: How we thought Reds fared

Crawley recorded a superb fifth consecutive home win by beating Newport County 4-1 but how did the players fare?

Glenn Morris 7 - Did not have much to do but did pull off a good save in the first minute to deny Antoine Semenyo.

Lewis Young 8 - Had a great impact impact in midfield and down the right-wing, helped set-up Reds’ first goal.

Josh Payne 8 - Man of the Match performance, was part of a dominant Crawley midfield.

Mark Connolly 7 - Part of the Reds’ resilient defence which limited the visitors to one goal.

Ollie Palmer 8 - Earnt the penalty which led to Reds’ 2nd goal and scored the third goal with a header.

Luke Gambin 7 - Forced a good save from Joe Day with a first half shot and from a run created a nice chance for Joe Maguire which he nearly scored from.

George Francomb 7 - Another steadfast performance at the back which helped frustrate Newport’s attack.

Joe Maguire 8 - Scored brilliant opening goal which was his 1st for the club and nearly added a second.

Romain Vincelot 7 - Good work in central defence to keep the Newport attack at bay when they were looking to add to their equaliser.

Felipe Morais (capt) 7 - Forced a fine save by Joe Day in the first half and scored from the penalty spot Reds’ third goal, his second spot-kick goal in successive games.

Panutche Camara 8 - Enjoyed a good game, supplying Luke Gambin and Ollie Palmer (twice) with chances to score.

Josh Doherty 7 - Came on for Joe Maguire and continued the good work at the back.

Ashley Nathaniel-George 8 - Came on for Luke Gambin and minutes later a scored another sensational trademark goal. What an exciting talent!

Dannie Bulman 7 - Replaced Man of the Match Josh Payne in midfield for last six minutes and saw things out successfully until the final whistle.

Crawley Town run riot in 2nd half to thrash third-placed Newport County 4-1



Crawley Town skipper signs contact extension

Video: Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi gives his reaction to another home win

Video: Crawley Town’s opening goalscorer Joe Maguire speaks about the victory against Newport County