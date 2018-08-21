Crawley Town player Filipe Morais aims to convert good display into points against Swindon Town

Crawley Town player Filipe Morais is keen to start getting points on the board as Reds host Swindon Town at Broadfield Stadium tonight, kick-off 7.45pm.

This follows Saturday’s dominant display which ended in a 1-0 defeat at Port Vale, which was their second successive defeat in League 2.

Swindon, who are managed by former Hull City and Southend United boss Phil Brown, have so far won two of their opening games against Macclesfield Town and Tranmere Rovers and lost one, against Lincoln City.

Morais told Crawley Town’s website: “I think everyone knows we are not working the keeper hard enough.

“It’s something we want to address both personally and as a team.

“We are really looking forward to getting out on our own pitch and getting the three points.

“I know a few of the players at Swindon and they have got quality players, so it’s going to be another tough game, like every game in the division and every division.

“I think we are improving, I see it in training and anyone who has been to the matches will have seen our improvement.

“Our own pitch will be immaculate and we are all looking forward to it. We want to impose our gameplan and want to win the game.”

Morais does not accept Reds were slow in the way they started on Saturday.

He said: “I don’t think we were sluggish - sometimes you might want to start well but the other teams starts better. It’s just the way it is sometimes.

“We want to turn these good perforamances so to speak into points.”

