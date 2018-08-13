Crawley Town new signing Rob Milsom excited to become a Red

Crawley Town’s new signing Rob Milsom ‘cannot wait to help win matches.’

The former Notts County and Aberdeen midfielder has joined Reds on a short-term contract until January.

He said: “I’m really happy to be at the club. Having played a few times in pre-season, I’ve got to know the lads really well.

“I can’t wait to get started and help this team win football matches.”

Milsom could make his debut as soon as tomorrow night (Tuesday) in Reds’ visit to Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

He will be allotted squad number 24.

