Crawley Town mindful of tough test in facing Barnet

Crawley Town assistant head coach Warren Feeney is pleased with the return from the festive season which has seen Reds notch-up five wins and a draw in eight league matches.

Harry Kewell’s number two would love to see Reds continue their recent winning run when they host Barnet at the Checkatrade Stadium tomorrow (Saturday).

Feeney stresses they cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

“You are only as good as your last game and you want to go three, four, five or six games unbeaten.”

Feeney admitted their enforced break without a game last weekend came at the wrong time after two successive wins.

He said: “After beating Stevenage and Yeovil, which were very different games, you probably don’t want a break – you want to carry on after two good results. But we’ve had a break and have rested.”

Feeney believes Saturday’s home game against Barnet will be a difficult one, despite their lowly position at the foot of the table.

He said: “Barnet will be a very tough game. We would love to have a repeat of the away game (a 2-1 win with Jimmy Smith scoring both goals).

“They are bottom of the league but (ex- Brighton manager and Scotland assistant manager) Mark McGhee is very experienced and will have them well-drilled.

“With the players they have there is no way they are going to stay bottom for long and John Akinde is a big player for Barnet.

“He’s a good player and one we’ve got to watch and they have some other good players as well.”

Josh Payne will miss the game with a suspension incurred after being sent-off against Stevenage.

Ibrahim Meite has returned to his contracted club Cardiff City at the end of his loan spell.