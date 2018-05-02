Crawley Town keep tickets at same price for next season

Crawley Town are maintaining their season ticket prices at the same level next season.

This will be the fourth year in a row they have not been increased.

The club are offering a discount for early sales worth £4.61 per match when they go on sale tomorrow (Thursday) at 9am and will be available until June 29.

This works out at £17.39 for match for adults sitting in the West Stand.

Under-21 season tickets cost £8.70 per match for fans aged between 18-21.

And under-11 season tickets are £20 for any part of the stadium which is less than £1 per match.

Season ticket holders have priority for buying tickets for home and away cup ties, plus receive an extra ticket for any two Skybet League 2 games.