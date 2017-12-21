Crawley Town in the hunt for new striker in January

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz is targeting ‘two or three’ new players during the January transfer window.

Top of his list is a striker and second is an attacking midfielder.

Thomas Verheydt. Picture by PW Sporting Photography SUS-170830-145954001

He remains excited by the prospect of moving up the table in the second half of the season and would be pleased with a midtable finish.

Gaygusuz said: “Myself and Harry (Kewell) are looking at striker options - we have been missing a goalscoring striker.

“Thomas Verheydt has come from Dutch football and our league is a lot stronger, so he is still adapting.

“He has also been unlucky with injuries which hasn’t helped, but it’s going to come in time.

Gaygusuz is not disappointed with the campaign so far because Reds have done well against the better opposition.

He said: “We are not conceding - our defence is solid - we just need to add goals.

“We’ve only lost to two of the top seven teams and beating Mansfield was fantastic as they have the biggest budget in the division.

“We have suffered only three defeats in the last 11 league matches and only lost to two of the top seven teams (Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers).

“We have come unstuck mainly against the bottom half teams who play rough.

“The next three games are very important. Three wins over Christmas would really see us shoot up the table.

“We need to build a solid XI before we can look at getting into League 1.”

The Reds supremo enjoys working with Kewell in his first job in charge of a senior team.

He said: “I am very happy with Harry alongside. He wants to work hard and he has needed this time to assess what he’s got before the January transfer window.

“All the players give everything and fitness has improved, for which the manager deserves credit. They are keeping going well for 90 minutes and added-time.”

Gaygusuz wished all Crawley Town fans a merry Christmas.