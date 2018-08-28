Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell linked with Notts County

Crawley Town have been approached by fellow League 2 club Notts County for permission to speak to head coach Harry Kewell, according to national reports.

This follows the Magpies sacking boss Kevin Nolan after Saturday’s 3-1 defeat away to Lincoln City, which leaves them bottom of the table with just one point from their opening five games.

Last season former Liverpool and Leeds United star Kewell was linked with becoming manager of Charlton Athletic as an Australian consortium was buying the club.

However Kewell later revealed no approach was actually made.