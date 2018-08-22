Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell: ‘It was important to get the draw’

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell revealed his side were playing the ball into the ‘wrong areas’ during their 2-2 draw at home to Swindon Town.

He acknowledged the significance of them earning the point but was not happpy with his side for going two goals down in the first place.

Speaking to the Crawley Town website Kewell said: “I’m disappointed because I felt we were the better team, disappointed we went behind.

“But I’m pleased that we came back from two goals down, regardless if they were down to ten or nine men.

“The second half was a rollercoaster - they scored twice against the run of play.”

He praised his side for getting the two goals to draw the game.

Kewell said: “The team showed character to go from two goals down to 2-2.

“We left it late but it’s important we stopped the losing streak and got the point.

“They were trying to waste time and break up our rythm and their ‘keeper was excellent.

“Our delivery of crosses was not good, which was surpising as we have been working on that.

“We were putting the ball in the wrong areas - if we had put balls in the right areas we could have got back into the game a lot quiker and gone on to take three points.”

Kewell disagreed with all three red card decisions.

He said: “If I had been their manager I would have been disaapointed.

“They were old-fashioned challenges On another week they would have let you play-on.

“The one with Josh Payne, I felt the referee was just evening things up - I didn’t think it was a red card.”

Match report: Crawley Town 2 Swindon Town 2 - Ollie Palmer brace earns dramatic draw



Crawley Town player Filipe Morais looks forward to home game with Swindon Town



Crawley Observer teams up with Checkatrade to give chance to watch Crawley Town play Tottenham Hotspur U21s



Crawley Town columnist Geoff Thornton reviews Reds trips to Port Vale and Bristol Rovers