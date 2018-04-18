Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell happy with return of Thomas Verheydt

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell was encouraged by Thomas Verheydt’s return to first team action after he recovered from a medial collateral ligament injury which kept him out for two months.

After coming off the bench in the 2-1 win at Port Vale, the Dutch striker played 60 minutes against Coventry on Saturday – starting for the first time since the Reds’ last home win against Lincoln City in February.

Kewell said: “He gives us that strength up top and players know that.

“It’s amazing to see some of the challenges that come in.

“He’s a fantastic player who brings that bit of height, power. His touch and passing is unbelievable. That’s what he brings.”

Kewell believes there is more to come from Verheydt, but the manager stressed that it will take him time to get back to his best after his ‘unfortunate’ injury.

He added: “I’d just like him to use his body that little bit more because he is such a big, strong man.

“He is capable of a lot more and that will come.

“It’s a period where he needs to learn and understand and he’ll get that.

“He had a fantastic period but he copped an injury which was unfortunate and he’s got to start again but it’s fantastic that he got 60 minutes under his belt.”