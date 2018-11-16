Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants to maintain performance standards at Grimsby Town

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants to maintain the same level of performance achieved last weekend at Southend United to their next game away to Grimsby Town.

Reds ended a four-match losing streak on the road by gaining a 1-1 draw away to The Shrimpers in the FA Cup First Round, forcing a replay at Broadfield Stadium this Tuesday.

He was delighted his side finally picked up something away from home, against a League One club.

Cioffi said: “Since I was appointed manager, we didn’t get one point away.

“We under-performed for one reason or another all the time.

“So for us it was a double pressure to show ourselves we are able to come back from home with at least a point in the pocket.

“It also shows we have the will to achieve something, to compete with a club which is playing in the top half (of the table).

“I was really happy, the players showed everything they have inside, from the tactical to the physical side.

“The first half, if we had been winning 2-0, it would have been deserved and if we had won the match 2-1, that would have been a fair result.

“So, it was an amazing performance.”

Having shown they can achieve things away from fortress Broadfield, Cioffi wants more of the same tomorrow.

He said: “We need another performance against Grimsby, which will be a tough game.

“It’s up to us to keep up the standard to show everyone we can achieve something.

“I am confident because I saw against Southend what they are capable of doing.”

Cioffi is aware of the Mariners’ threats, including that of their topscorer, former Red Wes Thomas who has scored gthree goals this season.

He said: “Wes Thomas is a player who is capable of playing one or maybe two levels above us.

“We know he is a threat, the way he plays is really smart, he is intelligent and cool in front of goal.

“We have to manage, we have to increase our level of attention.

“We have the will to achieve something and to do that you have to find a solution to compete with players superior skills.”

Cioffi expects to be able to select from a fully-fit squad with the exception of club captain and coach, Jimmy Smith who is sidelined for most of the season with a knee injury.