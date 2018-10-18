Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants his players to make the most of their talent

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi wants his players to make the most of their opportunity to shine in League Two.

He was not happy with last weekend’s performance in losing 3-1 at Colchester United, after recovering from going a goal down.

After three successive away defeats Cioffi wants his players to make sure they take something from games when they are on the road.

He wants to help his players realise their true potential.

Cioffi said: “If you are drawing a game 1-1, you have the chance to win the game but you must never lose the game. However we conceded two silly goals.

“The players have massive potential but have to find a balance between their performances at home and their performances away.

“Otherwise they are a fake team; something you can’t rely on.

“We worked on something during the week which we didn’t carry out on the pitch and it wasn’t something highly demanding.

“I don’t want the lads to waste a chance because I don’t think most of them have achieved as much in their career as their potential is showing and what they have inside.

“It’s about inner motivation and it will be my job to let them discover their inner motivation.”

