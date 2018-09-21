Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi looks ahead to trip to Forest Green Rovers

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has been gearing his side up to play against ‘intelligent’ opponents Forest Green Rovers.

For his first away game in charge, they travel to Gloucestershire on Saturday to take on the side which was promoted from the National League one year ago to League 2.

Last season Reds drew 1-1 with Forest Green at home in November 2017 thanks to a 79th minute equaliser by Thomas Verheydt and lost the away game, 2-0 in February 2018.

Managed by Mark Cooper, the Green Devils are just one point behind the Red Devils in 12th place and after eight matches are unbeaten in the league.

Cioffi said: “They are a team which plays high quality football, they have intelligent players.

“They often change their set-up and can play 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 3-4-1-2 or 3-5-2, so it will be really challenging for us.”

Having completed his second week overseeing training at Oakwood FC in Tinsley Lane, Cioffi revealed he likes to tailor their sessions specifically according to who they are facing.

He said: “I want my players to be ready to challenge what can be predictable.

“You have to be ready to react to the unpredicatable but you need to be deeply focussed on the predictable.

“I know it will be a strong challenge from them and we have to play a game with brain, not just leg, because they are playing football with brain.”

