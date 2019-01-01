Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi impressed with side’s resilence after red card

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi was delighted his side refused to give up against Colchester despite being reduced to ten men for two-thirds of the game.

He praised the side’s defensive resolve and their refusal to concede anthing to their higher-placed opponents.

Cioffi said: “A victory is the best way to start the New Year.

“I’m pleased for the boys, we started on the front-foot which I asked from them. But when I saw the red card I thought OK, another tough week!

“They answered with a proud display of resilience; they didn’t give up and they played!

Cioffi revealed Luke Gambin’s two goals were a reaction from the Luton Town loanee in response to a challenge given by him this week to be a more effective attacking threat.

He said: “During the week we had a face-to-face talk and I said to Luke the reason you are not in a higher league is because you are not so effective in front of goal and by finishing with two goals, he answered me perfectly.

“I think everyone of them got the message: we have to do more.

“We have to come out from this situation and try to play in the way I want.

“The standard of training is unbelievable, so we have to bring what we are working on onto the pitch.”