Crawley Town have the quality to succeed as mini-break could prove vital for busy Christmas period

Last Tuesday night’s postponement at Mansfield Town due to a waterlogged pitch, may well turn out to be the key moment in the season for Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi and his side.

Reds’ last fixture was a 3-0 home win against Crewe Alexandra on November 24.

When Crawley Town next take to the field at home to Northampton Town this Saturday, the players would have had a full two weeks’ worth of training and rest.

Hopefully that mini-break will prove to be absolutely key for the busy Christmas period ahead.

So how has the season gone up to now?

Take the cups out of the equation then I’d say pretty good.

Having been knocked out of all four cup competitions, by Bristol Rovers, Gillingham, Southend Utd and the mighty Haywards Heath Town, we now find ourselves with just the league to focus on.

Which may not be a bad thing at all. (Unless your name’s Yusuf Mersin!)

Reds are just five points from the play-offs and ten from the drop zone.

Which is an excellent place to be, considering all the nonsense with Harry Kewell at the start of the season. Look how that ended up.

Well played Harry!

It’s now down to our Italian stallion Gabriele Cioffi to achieve something no Crawley manager has ever achieved before and take the Reds into the play-offs.

Do we have enough talent and quality in the side to achieve this? Yes.

If, and it’s a big if, we can keep our main players like Ollie Palmer, Glenn Morris, Filipe Morais and Josh Payne injury-free.

The squad would certainly be lifted by a certain Jimmy Smith returning to the team as well.

Jimmy is a huge loss to the side with his work-rate, leadership and goals.

Hopefully it won’t be much longer before our midfield maestro returns.

I read somewhere the other day that Lewis Young has five assists this season, which is the second best in League Two.

That is an excellent statistic, and hopefully Lewis will continue to play with the freedom to get forward and create.

One last thing I would like to comment on is the support which has been absolutely fantastic home and away up to now.

We can play a massive part in which direction this season goes by continuing to back the Reds to the hilt.

You just can’t beat travelling hundreds of miles from home and singing your hearts out for your home town club.

Mr Cioffi and the boys, if you’d like to reward the fans with a Christmas present, please can we have an away win to celebrate.

Any away win will do!

