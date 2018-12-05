Crawley Town director Selim Gaygusuz - ‘We are all ready for busy festive season’

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz believes Reds can cash-in on having had a two-week break before the start of a busy Christmas schedule.

He is feeling positive after their two matches against Southend United in the FA Cup followed by their 3-0 victory against Crewe.

Their away game against Mansfield Town was called off last Tuesday due to a waterlogged pitch, which extended their break as their exit from the FA Cup meant they were without a game last weekend.

Reds face a testing six matches between now and January 1, but the director can see they are up to the task.

Gaygusuz said: “The Southend game we were very unlucky.

“All of the players and staff are ready for the next couple of weeks.

“The head coach, assistant, kitman, physio are ready for the second half of the season.

“Looking into each players’ eyes I can see.

“We had five absentees against Crewe and still ended up winning.

“Against League One side Southend we had a goal disallowed (Ollie Palmer’s header during the 1-1 draw at Roots Hall) which nine out of ten referees would have given.

“Our squad would be in the right company in League One - and if we added three or four players we could challenge in that division.”

The Reds chief praised how well head coach Gabriele Cioffi has done since he took charge in September following the sudden departure of Harry Kewell to rivals Notts County.

He said: “Gaby is a good man-manager: it was not easy coming into a League Two club with one of the smallest attendances after the previous head coach left.

“He understands if you want to create something you have to work hard at it and improve players.

“I look forward to working with Gaby for many years and progressing in high divisions.”

Gaygusuz is looking forward to a busy festive programme which starts this Saturday when Crawley host Northampton Town, who are three places below them in 17th.

He said: “The break since our last match two weeks ago has given us time to reflect and we are all ready for the Christmas period.”