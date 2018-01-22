Crawley Town director Gaygusuz reassures fans that club are working tirelessly to ‘acquire the right player for the club’

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz has told fansthat the club are working hard to ‘acquire the right player for the club’.

In a statement published on the Crawley Town website, Gaygusuz addresses issues including the lack of transfers this month and the ‘unpleasant’ criticism towards the board and management.

He said: “We are working on several targets in the transfer market but, unfortunately, we have missed out on a few potential additions due to varying circumstances.

“The club has a competitive budget and is working to acquire the right player for the club.

“Together with Harry Kewell we are eager to identify the right character and talent to wear the Crawley shirt.

“There has been some criticism towards the board and management. While some of the terminology is unpleasant, we welcome all criticism.

“We want to always improve and work to achieve better results.”

Gaygusuz also confirmed that the club have been given an increased budget, and they are planning for a ‘brighter future’.

He added: “To underline some facts, the club has a budget that has been increased by 50% since the 2015-16 season.

“Off the pitch the club has been busy and achieved new highs. Since the takeover we have put in new football structures and invested to build for a brighter future.

“We have a plan and we are working relentlessly to achieve it. We will.

“We will hold a second fans forum at the end of the season. This will be to inform all of our activity.

“We want to be transparent and let our fans see the work that is pushing this club forward. The club is moving in the right direction.

“I also would like to take this moment to thank all our fans home and away. You are all vital to us.”