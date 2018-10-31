Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly aims for consistency against MK Dons

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly is calling on his team to be more consistent.

Reds return to Broadfield Stadium this Saturday to host second in the table MK Dons.

Their visitors are currently enjoying a great run of eight matches unbeaten in the league.

Crawley however have been unable to gain a single point away from home since Gabriele Cioffi took over the reins.

Last Saturday they suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Tranmere Rovers.

This was in stark contrast to their home form where they are six games unbeaten having drawn 1-1 last Tuesday with Exeter City, who at the time were second in the table.

He revealed: “Gabby’s brought in a lot of positivity to the club.

“I think you can see recently we are playing football, which we were doing under the last manager as well.

“We have the players to play football and Gabby is trying to keep people on their toes and has made a few changes.”

Connolly reckoned: “We need to be more consistent and we have shown we can be consistent against Newport and Exeter.

“If we can keep the consistency up I don’t think we are going to be far away this season. This is a strong team playing good football, it’s all about consistency. On our day we can beat anyone in this league.”