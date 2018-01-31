Crawley Town chief Gaygusuz tells fans: ‘If it was about making money, we could have made a lot’

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz has revealed the club is not looking to make money from selling players.

Reds are set to end transfer deadline day quietly with no more players moving either in or out from the Checkatrade Stadium today (Wednesday).

He would not say who they had bids for but newspaper reports indicated interest from other clubs in Jordan Roberts and Josh Payne.

A reporter for the Shropshire Star has contacted the Crawley Observer asking for any news on League One club Shrewsbury Town’s offer to buy Roberts.

Championship club Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers from League One and are also believed to be interested in him.

MK Dons, Notts County and Motherwell are all reported to be interested in signing Payne.

Gaygusuz said: “We are not looking to separate any players from the team.

“It’s good to hear from other managers phoning about players.

“The interest shows we have a lot of good players in our team.

“If it was about making money, we could have made a lot.

“We don’t have to make money - we’re here to build a strong squad.”

The Reds chief stressed the club does not want to lose its best players.

He said: “Our squad is a good size and it’s good to have competition.

“I don’t want to name names but we have received bids for at least three of our players. It’s about the players’ aims and ambitions.

“They are all happy here and we don’t want them to go anywhere.

“We have won five out of our last six games and we are just focussing on a difficult game at Chesterfield on Saturday.

“We want to stick to the regular squad we believe in and go as high as possible.”