Crawley Town caretaker manager Filipe Morais gives his reaction to victory over Tottenham U21s

Crawley Town caretaker manager Filipe Morais believes the players responded well to the challenge of facing Tottenham Hotspur U21s without a recognised manager.

Reds recovered after conceding the opening goal to the impressive Shayon Harrison to get back on to level terms thanks to a goal by new signing Bondz N’Gala.

Crawley then won an extra point by putting away five well-taken penalties to Spurs’ three.

The temporary boss had asked the players to show what they could do as their next boss could be watching from the stand.

Morais said: “We definitely got what we deserved. We created a lot of chances, we looked organised, I can only thank them really.

“There’s a lot of players who haven’t been involved and a lot of young players.

“I can only thank everyone for their help in my time so far.

“It’s great for the club financially. We wanted to win and I wanted the mentality to be right.

“A lot of people are wtching and judging us at the moment. Our next manager could be in the stand.

“It’s been great for all of these players to give themselves the opportunity to start on Saturday.”

Morais praised defenders Joe McNerney, who was making his first start of the season, and Bondz N’Gala who defended well and scored on his home debut.

“Joe and Gonz at the back were brilliant and Gonz got his goal which he deserved.

“I thought Dom (Poleon) was excellent second half, he’s a powerhouse, a threat going forward and he can be big for us.

“If you are confident, show it - I think confidence brings confidence. We had a confident bunch out there and had the technique to put it in the net.

“I was happy for Ollie (Palmer) as well, having missed a penalty against Oldham.”