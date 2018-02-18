The Reds have won eight times in their last ten league games, with their 3-1 victory against Lincoln City earning a club-record fifth consecutive home win, but Kewell won’t settle with the ninth place position it leaves them in.

He said: “We’re breaking records all over the place which is fantastic but you’ve got to give credit to the players playing and the ones training as they are pushing the other players.

“It’s a team effort and we’re all working to the same goal. We all want to improve and there is no better way than doing it out there when people are watching them.

“A table is a table, I only look at the number one.

“That’s my mentality, it’s always number one and we are fighting to eventually get to that top spot which is tough but we just need to continue playing the way we want to.”

However, Kewell remained tight-lipped on what would constitute a success for him this season, stressing that his side just need to take one game at a time.

He added: “At the start of the season, everyone was asking what are my aims.

“For me, I had my own goals and I kept them secret. There is no harm in keeping things to yourself.

“We’re in a comfortable position of where I want to be and hopefully we keep going.

“We’ve just come off three big games and it’s about recharging the batteries and getting them back up there.

“You’ve got to enjoy moments like this, so we’ll enjoy today’s win and then we’ll concentrate on Forest Green on Monday.

“I’m happy but there’s still a long way to go.”

Crawley Town boss Kewell aims to be number one

The Reds have won eight times in their last ten league games, with their 3-1 victory against Lincoln City earning a club-record fifth consecutive home win, but Kewell won’t settle with the ninth place position it leaves them in.

He said: “We’re breaking records all over the place which is fantastic but you’ve got to give credit to the players playing and the ones training as they are pushing the other players.

“It’s a team effort and we’re all working to the same goal. We all want to improve and there is no better way than doing it out there when people are watching them.

“A table is a table, I only look at the number one.

“That’s my mentality, it’s always number one and we are fighting to eventually get to that top spot which is tough but we just need to continue playing the way we want to.”

However, Kewell remained tight-lipped on what would constitute a success for him this season, stressing that his side just need to take one game at a time.

He added: “At the start of the season, everyone was asking what are my aims.

“For me, I had my own goals and I kept them secret. There is no harm in keeping things to yourself.

“We’re in a comfortable position of where I want to be and hopefully we keep going.

“We’ve just come off three big games and it’s about recharging the batteries and getting them back up there.

“You’ve got to enjoy moments like this, so we’ll enjoy today’s win and then we’ll concentrate on Forest Green on Monday.

“I’m happy but there’s still a long way to go.”