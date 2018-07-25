Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell to decide on more signings this week

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell has predicted that Reds’ fans will ‘see a different Crawley’ next season.

Speaking to crawleytownfc.com after their 2-0 defeat against Charlton Athletic, Kewell has backed his side to realise their potential and felt that the two new signings, Romain Vincelot from Bradford City and Filipe Morais from Bolton Wanderers, will take the Reds to the next level.

Filipe Morais with Harry Kewell

Kewell said: “We have a great game next week (against KSV Roeselare at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 3pm) on our new pitch which I’m really looking forward to and hopefully everyone comes down and watches it because I feel that there is so much this team can do now.

“Especially with the two new signings I think you’ll get to see a different Crawley.”

The Charlton game saw Vincelot and Morais make their debuts for Red Devils.

Kewell told Crawley’s website he felt the pair will be ‘fantastic players’ for the club.

He added: “You can see Romain is comfortable at the back. He has a great leap and I think he can be excellent for us.

“He can also guide and talk to the youngsters around him as well.

“With Filipe, you can just see the quality in his first minutes of pre-season. He just has this connection with players. They’re going to be fantastic players for us.”

Crawley also fielded seven trialists against the Addicks as Kewell looks to build and strengthen his squad.

Among the trialists included former England under-21 international midfielder Andrew Driver, ex-Peterborough United and Gillingham midfielder Chris Whelpdale, and England C international defender Jamie Turley.

The Reds boss said: “Over the weekend we will start to get down and we’ll talk and discuss on who we want but there are a couple of players we are really interested in.”