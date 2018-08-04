Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell delighted hard-work paid off at Cheltenham

Harry Kewell
Harry Kewell

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell believes their opening day win was just reward for the hard work they put in during pre-season.

Reds clinched three points from their first League Two game at Cheltenham thanks to a second half headed goal by new signing Ollie Palmer.

He said: “It was a good performance and a brave performance, because we kept trying to play against a strong Cheltenham side.

“The players have worked hard in pre-season but it’s all worthwhile when you get a result like that.”

Kewell praised Palmer for his finishing and was pleased they managed to limit the amount of goal action created by the home side.

He said: “Apart from the penalty, we restricted them to few chances and the goal was well taken by Ollie.

“It’s just what you need on the opening day - three points and a clean sheet and I’m sure the fans who travelled enjoyed it as much as we did.”