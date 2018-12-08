Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi: ‘It was not a red card’

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi did not agree with the sending-off of Ollie Palmer during their 1-0 defeat by Northampton Town.

The Reds boss supported referee Craig Hicks with his penalty decision against Crawley which led the winning goal, but not with the second decision to send-palmer off for his second foul in two minutes.

Crawley Town FC v Northampton Town FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1832255 SUS-180812-154959001

He said: “We had the game under control in the first half but in the second half the balance of the game was upset by a penalty.

“I am not judging the penalty - I would never say it was a penalty but if the referee whistles it was a penalty.

“But what I am arguing a bit is the red card on Ollie Palmer.

“I didn’t see any movement by Ollie’s arm to smash the face of the defender.

Crawley Town FC v Northampton Town FC. Pic Steve Robards SR1832185 SUS-180812-154947001

“Ollie said he didn’t touch him, he probably did but I saw a striker two-metre tall opening his arms and trying to cover the ball, not making a swing.

“We can discuss a yellow card, no problem, never in your life was it a red card.

“Dannie Bulman and Reece Grego-Cox were two v one on goal and for sure you would not dive front of goal because he is tired.

“Bully must have been on drugs which I don’t think he is!

“There must have been a foul as he was going to equalise.

“We played a good, solid performance, 4-4-1 not conceding a lot of chances with one man less and having some goal opportunity.”

Other than the result, Cioffi was pleased with the way his side played, especially completing the last half hour without ‘keeper Glenn Morris needing to make any further saves, despite only having ten men.

He said: “There are a lot of positives and now I can say I’m managing a real squad.

“They know what they want and they know how to achieve it.”

