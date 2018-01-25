Crawley Town bid for Linfield midfielder Aaron Burns

Crawley Town are close to signing attacking midfielder Aaron Burns from Northern Ireland Premiership champions Linfield, it has been reported.

The 25-year-old has previously worked under Reds’ assistant head coach Warren Feeney, who is a former manager of the club.

Burns has scored 91 goals in 273 appearances and was a key player in Linfield’s title-winning campaign last season.

The club announced his contract will not be renewed at the end of the season and have offered him up for transfer during the January window.

The Belfast Telegraph reported: “Though the player is out of contract at the end of the season and could be snapped up on a pre-contract basis for free, it’s understood the Red Devils — where ex-Northern Ireland international Feeney is boss Harry Kewell’s right-hand man — are willing to pay a fee to bring Burns across the water before the end of the January transfer window.”