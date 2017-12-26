Crawley Town assistant head coach Feeney sad after Reds looked off the pace

Crawley Town assistant head coach Warren Feeney was disappointed with Reds’ display during their 2-0 defeat at home to Colchester.

He would have liked to have seen the six new players named in the team to give the benefit of their fresh legs, but instead it ended in a home loss.

Feeney said: “We looked very sluggish. We’re more disappointed with the performance because we gave some players a chance as there’s a lot of games coming up.

“We looked flat and it summed it up with goals we conceded.

“Cedric (Evina) knows he should have put it out of the ground. But it’s collective defending.

“We got hit with the second goal and then had a header (Ibrahim Meite) straight away and if that goes in it changes the game.”

Feeney reckoned finding greater consistency was hard to achieve, with only the top sides able to win all the time.

He said: “That’s why your top teams win leagues; it’s probably the hardest job in the World.

“Glenn Morris felt his back and losing him just before kick-off was not ideal - Enzio Boldewijn too (hamstring). But we have good players to come in.”

Feeney would like to get back to winning ways in their next home game this Saturday against Stevenage.

He said: “The good thing we have another game coming up and just need to dust ourselves off and believe in ourselves and get a result.”