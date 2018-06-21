Crawley Town are on the road in opening League Two game of 2018-19

Crawley Town will be travelling to Cheltenham Town in their opening game of the season.

They will go to Cheltenham Town on Saturday, August 4, the EFL Skybet League Two fixture list reveals, which was released this morning.

Last season’s campaign began with a 3-1 defeat at home to relegated former League One club, Port Vale.

Their opening home game will be against Stevenage one week later on Saturday, August 11.

On Boxing Day they will be away to Cambridge United.

Their New Year’s Day fixture is at home to Colchester United.

Reds conclude the season on Saturday, May 4 at home against Tranmere Rovers.

Last season’s league campaign ended by holding play-off chasers Mansfield Town to a 1-1 draw.

