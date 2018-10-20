Crawley Town 4 Newport County 1: Reds run riot in second half for fifth home win in a row

Crawley Town clinched their fifth successive home win with an entertaining 4-1 victory against third-placed Newport County.

A first half goal after just 59 seconds by Joe Maguire was levelled 14 minutes into the second half by Newport’s Jamille Matt.

Crawley Town v Newport County. Maguire. Pic Steve Robards SR1828382 SUS-181020-154041001

Reds then scored three more goals in the secomd half to send the Broadfield Stadium fans home happy and make sure of another three points at home.

They were scored by Felipe Morais, from the penalty spot plus Ollie Palmer and substitute Ashley Nathaniel-George with a repat of the wonder-goal Yeovil.

Cioffi made two changes to the side which lost 3-1 at Colchester United with Romain Vincelot and Panutche Camara coming in for the suspended Bondz N’Gala and Dominic Poleon who was on the bench.

Newport had a depleted team with four changes made through injury: David Pipe, Josh Sheehan, Charlie Cooper and Antoine Semenyo replaced Robbie Willmott, Tyler Hornby-Forbes, Tyreeq Bakinson and Matt Dolan.

Crawley Town v Newport County. Pic Steve Robards SR1828388 SUS-181020-154052001

Reds raced into the lead with a goal after just 58 seconds as Josh Payne and Lewis Young combined before Young’s cross was put away by Maguire for his first goal for the club.

It could have been 1-1 at this stage as Newport had already had a chance after just 24 seconds from Antoine Semenyo which was saved by Glenn Morris.

Crawley then had two chances in quick succession from Felipe Morais and Luke Gambin saved by keeper Joe Day.

Luke Gambin beat his man and set-up another chance for Maguire who headed wide from only a couple of yards out.

Camara set-up Ollie Palmer for a shot on the right which looked destined for the net but rolled narrowly wide of the left post.

It looked like Reds may regret not adding to their lead in the first half with one of their many chances, especially as the visitors drew level at 1-1 through a goal by Matt on 59 minutes.

However Crawley regained the lead in the 53rd minute when Palmer was brought down by skipper Mickey Demetriou and Morais scored from the ensuing penalty.

Palmer turned from provider to scorer just nine minutes later when a corner kick found Camara and Morais who delivered a cross for him to head in for 3-1.

Reds then put the result beyond doubt with a fourth goal scored by Nathaniel-George just seven minutes after coming off the bench and scored a stunning solo goal.

Newport’s misery was compounded when Fraser Franks was sent-off for a shocking foul on Nathaniel-George, leaving them to see-out the final seven eight minutes with ten men.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Palmer, Gambin (Nathaniel-George 73), Francomb, Maguire (Doherty 67), Vincelot, Morais (capt), Camara

Subs: Mersin, Bulman, McNerney, Poleon

Newport County: Day, Pipe, Butler, Franks, Amond, Matt (Pring 80), Sheehan (Harris 70), Bennett, Demetriou, Cooper, Semenyo

Subs: Foulston, Flynn, Hillman, Townsend

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: (2,197)

Man of the Match: Josh Payne