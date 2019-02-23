Crawley Town 1 Macclesfield Town 1: Player ratings

A late, deflected Lewis Young strike earned Crawley a point against relegation threatened Macclesfield Town at the People's Pension Stadium this afternoon. Here's how the players fared.

Morris 6: Rarely troubled in a game of few chances but he couldn't have done anything to stop Macclesfield's opener.

Joe McNerney (right) and Matty Willock. Picture by Steve Robards

Francomb 6: Almost created the opener with an excellent cross which landed straight onto the head of Palmer and didn't do too much wrong defensively.

McNerney 6: Untroubled for 90 per cent of the game, but one lack of concentration cost a goal.

Dallison 6: Similar to McNerney. Wasn't required to do much defending but couldn't stop opener.

Young 7: Worked hard and looked a threat on the right hand side. Made the difference with vital equaliser, thanks to a heavy deflection.

Willock 7: Promising display from the Manchester United loanee who was the best player for the hosts. Confident on the ball and looks to be a tricky player. Didn't see as much of the ball in the second half but his substitution came as a surprise with 20 minutes to go.

Bulman 6: Standard assured yet unspectacular performance from the veteran.

Payne 4: Struggled to make an impact and was substituted for Ashley Nathaniel-George after an hour.

Sesay 6: Bright performance and looks an exciting talent. Was on the receiving end of several crunching tackles.

Poleon 4: Worked hard but was largely ineffective. Subbed for Reece Grego-Cox for last 15 minutes.

Palmer 5: Tried to make things happen. Two good opportunities in the first half but couldn't keeper his headers down. Got on the end of a cross yet again early in the second half but again it sailed over the bar.

Subs

Ashley Nathaniel-George 6: Reds looked more of a threat after his introduction but squandered two good opportunities to set up the winner. Massively over-hit a cross when he had several players in the box to aim at.

Panutche Camara 6: Added injection of pace and energy to team looking short of ideas.

Reece Grego-Cox 5: Not a huge amount of time to make an impact but a slightly lighter weighted through ball could have seen Camara in to score a very late winner.