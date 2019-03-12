Crawley Town 0 Mansfield Town 0: Reds hold fourth-placed Stags to goalless draw

Crawley Town held promotion-chasing Mansfield Town to a goalless draw.

Mansfield hit the post in the 89th minute as Crawley Town earned with their first goalless draw at home in 17 months.

Gabriele Cioffi made just one change to the line-up which beat Grimsby on Saturday with Josh Payne replacing Dannie Bulman who was on the bench; Lewis Young wore the captain’s armband.

Top scorer Tyler Walker returned to Mansfield’s line-up after serving a two-match ban.

Crawley had the best of the opening exchanges with Payne slicing an effort wide following a corner.

Matty Willock then had a decent chance go close for the visitors from the edge of the box after Reece Grego-Cox’s attack was stopped and the ball came to the Manchester United loanee.

CJ Hamilton set-up Walker for an effort from a dangerous position inside the penalty area but he shot straight at ‘keeper Glenn Morris.

Mansfield ‘keeper Conrad Logan made a great double save to deny Ollie Palmer from outside the area and then Lewis Young on the rebound.

The second half took time to get going as a spectacle as the two sides cancelled themselves out and there were few chances on goal.

Cioffi brought on Bulman to a big round of applause in place of Payne and he took over the skipper’s armband from Young.

Filipe Morais came on for Panutche Camara with 15 minutes to go.

Matty Willock launched a hopeful shot which flew just inches away from the post.

Both sides started to step things up in search of a late winner and George Francomb cleared the ball from Jorge Grant off the goalline, only for the referee to blow for offside.

Grego-Cox played a cross from the left over to Young who ran in unmarked on the right but the ball bounced in front of him before going out of play and he could not get a shot in.

Walker hit the post with a last minute effort which was then caught by Morris as both sides had to settle for a draw.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young (capt), Payne (Bulman 65), McNerney, Grego-Cox, Palmer, Francomb, Dallison, Sesay, Willock, Camara (Morais 74)

Subs: Mersin, German, Meite, N’Gala

Mansfield Town: Logan, Benning, Pearce (capt), Bishop, MacDonald (Tomlinson 80), Mellis, Walker, Jones, Hamilton, Grant, Turner

Subs: J.Smith, Khan, Atkinson, Ajose, A.Smith, Hakeem

Referee: Lee Collins

Attendance: 1909 (219 away)

Man of the Match: Joe McNerney