Cambridge 3 Crawley 1: Reds suffer third successive defeat

Crawley Town suffered their third defeat in a row when they lost 3-1 at Cambridge United.

Reds went 2-0 behind after just 22 minutes through early goals by Jabo Ibehre and David Amoo.

In the second half Town pulled a goal back through Josh Payne from the penalty spot before Jevani Brown restored Cambridge’s two-goal advantage.

Harry Kewell made three changes to the side which lost to Cheltenham with Jordan Roberts, Josh Payne and Mark Connolly replacing Panutche Camara, Enzio Boldewijn and Joe McNerney, who were on the bench.

Ibehre leapt the highest to put away the U’s fifth minute opener when he headed in a corner by George Maris.

Reds keeper Glenn Morris made a fine save to denut Ibehre adding to the lead.

But Cambridge found the net for the second time when Maris curled a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner.

Morris was in action again to prevent Brown from increasing the lead further.

At the start of the second half Crawley made two substitutions as Smith and Randall made way for Boldewijn and Camara.

Reds almost immediately scored after Ibehre brought down Boldewijn and Payne scored from the ensuing penalty.

Morris got down low to keep Amoo’s on-target header out of the net, while Maris kept the pressure on for the home side with a rasping 25-yard shot which struck the post.

Cambridge were rewarded for their attacking play when Brown played the ball around Morris and produced a fine finish on 58 minutes to make it 3-1.

Roberts twice went close for Crawley with a header from a cross by Lewis Young, then met a free-kick with another header which shaved the crossbar as Reds’ trip to the Abbey Stadium ended in defeat.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Smith (capt) (Boldewijn 46), Ahearne-Grant, Roberts, Yorwerth, Evina (Sanoh 76), Bulman, Randall (Camara 46)

Subs: Mersin, McNerney, Tajbakhsh, Lelan

Cambridge United: Forde, Halliday, Taft, Taylor, Carroll, Deegan, Dunk, Brown, Maris (O’Neil 83), Amoo (Waters 76), Ibehre (Ikpeazu 73)

Subs: Mitov, Legge, Davies, O’Neil, Lewis

Referee: Craig Hicks

Attendance: 4,133 (199 away)