Crawley Town fan's view: It was nice to be able to travel and watch football again - despite the result

Crawley Town fans made the long trip to Hartlepool United to take in their first game of the new season

The Crawley fans certainly did and in numbers as well. Hartlepool is at the back and beyond just outside Middlesbrough.

It's not the easiest place to get to by car or train, so massive respect to those that went.

Unfortunately when the teams were read out and Tom Nichols wasn’t in the starting eleven we knew we would struggle to create and that’s exactly what happened. Credit to Hartlepool for taking their chance.

The Reds were backed by a hardy band of supporters at Pools

It was just nice to be able to travel and to watch football again. Seeing friendly faces, many of whom I had not seen in over 18 months.

The travelling Red Army are a close bunch and because we are small in numbers, most people know each other which makes it all the more enjoyable to be there.

What was also enjoyable was having the manager John Yems travel up and back on the train with us as well.

He listen to our views and was great company and came across as a very humble man. I’m sure it won’t be long until we get that first win.