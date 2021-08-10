Crawley Town fan's view: Am I downhearted? No, my glass is more than half-full

Gavan Holohan fires home Hartlepool United’s late winner against the Reds on Saturday. Picture by Mark Fletcher / MI News & Sport Ltd

My sons and I have been truly humbled by the experience of being in the same place that Winston Churchill worked and lived during the war years.

Our bodies are here, but, thanks to the wonders of modern technology, our hearts and minds are on the battle in the far-flung northern reaches of our land.

The battle that will mark the beginning of what, we hope, will be a fantastic run of victories, until at last we have rid ourselves of the yoke of League Two tyranny... but that’s enough war talk, let’s get on to the football.

You may be wondering why my sons and I have not made the journey north to Hartlepool. Well needless to say there are a multitude of reasons why, which is probably the same for the majority of Red Devil’s fans.

If you are healthy enough, wealthy enough, lucky enough to have travelled then I’m happy for you and slightly envious, but as I wrote earlier, my heart and mind is always with the Reds, sometimes at the expense of those nearest and dearest to me.

In fact, this article is not coming from Churchill’s war rooms, no flipping signal, but from a table at Steak and Co just off Leicester Square.

What was I expecting from the Hartlepool game after we had been ‘humbled’ at the feet of the mighty Beckenham Town?

Well, firstly I have to take exception to the use of that word because a team full of triallists, youngsters and a few old hands should really have gone in three or four up at half time, with T. Riallist (aka Mark Marshall) hitting the post twice with ferocious shots after tremendous left wing play.

Beckenham won due to a worldie, but the highlight of the evening was seeing Dannie Bulman playing once again, maybe for the last time.

A legend at Crawley Town, who, I hope, will be afforded the privilege of a testimonial in the near future.

So, Hartlepool, back in the league after a four-year sojourn in the National League, must have been the happier of the two teams sneaking a last gasp victory in what, in terms of possession, seemed an evenly contested game, but in terms of shots favoured the home side.

As David and I watched our phones for news it seemed pretty likely that Pools would snatch the victory, and of course that is exactly what they did.

Am I downhearted and desolate? Not me, my glass is more than half full, and I’m positive that when John Yems and Lee Bradbury have all their attacking talent available, who, for whatever reason, were missing at Victoria Park, we will see the performances and the results we all so desperately wish for.

I have said so many times that the most important time to support your team is when they are down, and the next ten days, with three home games, gives us all the opportunity to get behind the Red Devils and spur them on to victory.

Well done to all those who travelled, and, having been with most of you in the past, I know you will all bounce back from defeat and look to the next game.

By the time you read this, I hope and I pray we are in the next round of the League Cup after defeating our dear friends from Gillingham, and that we are looking forward to redeeming ourselves in our next league game.

We won’t now play Harrogate this weekend – Covid issues in their camp have forced it to be called off – but I know John Yems and Lee Bradbury will be targeting improvements from each set of Reds fixtures which will hopefully pay dividends.

See you all at the PPS, the Broadfield or whatever you call it.

Come on you Red Devils. Town Team Together, Noli Cedere, Forever to Go, whatever that means.