Crawley Town fans delighted with the 'new Jesse Lingard' from Manchester United but is defender leaving?

Crawley Town fans have reacted to the signing of Manchester United youth player Matt Willock on loan.

The Reds announced the deadline day loan signing this morning and fans took to social media to react.

Paul Searle tweeted: "Could be an excellent signing and if he does well could open the doors for more Man Utd youngsters to come down and learn their trade Welcome @mattywillock," while Daniel Maguire said: "Great signing!"

@Garginio: "Great signing for Crawley. Looking forward to watching you play Matty. Best of luck."

SEE ALSO Crawley Town make deadline day signing from Manchester United | 'Manchester United midfielder joins us having trained with world class coaches' says Crawley Town chief | Crawley Town sign one of the most prolific goal scorers in non-league football

Manchester United fan James Oxenham said: "Good signing for @crawleytown today Matty Willock has come through the ranks @ManUtd One day he could be the next @JesseLingard #crawley #DeadlineDay #ManchesterUnited"

Transfer news from Crawley Town

But leaving the club could be defender Mark Connolly. Scott Burns from the Scottish Daily Express tweeted Dundeee United are set to sign him today.

James King, replying to the story about Willock on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, said: "Need another defender too now connoly [sic] has gone"