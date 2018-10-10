Crawley Town defender on Mental Health Day: 'Today is an important day to me'

Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly says today is an important one to him.

Today is Mental Health Day and Connolly recently spoke out about his problems. We spoke to him in July and he said at the time: "I’m a sufferer of mental health problems and I have been for roughly the past six years, I’ve only realised this last few years that I was suffering and I didn’t really know how to fix it. It’s affected my happiness, my family life and also my work life.

“I’ve decided I’m going to start up an Instagram page and show daily videos/pictures of what I’m doing and also how I’m getting on.

“This won’t be easy and I’m 100% sure there will be times I won’t want to post, speak or even see anyone."

And today he tweeted: Today is an important day to me.. Recently speaking out about my problems has been the best decision I’ve ever made, I’m aware of my issues and dealing with them so much better everyday with the help of important people in my life! #Speakout #MentalHealthDay2018 #ItsOkNotToBeOk"

When he spoke to us in July, he had this advice for people who also suffer from Mental Health issues. He said: “You don’t need to go on to social media. If you have someone close to you, tell them you are suffering. Sometimes I feel down about things, anxious, don’t want to feel the house and feel lethargic.

“My advice is to confide to someone you feel comfortable with. It may be your doctor and see what they come up with.”

He added: “Anyone can PM me on social media - if it helps them, that’s brilliant. Everyone can help: it may help me also, which would also be brilliant.”

