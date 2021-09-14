Crawley Town defender joins Dover Athletic on loan

Crawley Town defender Harry Ransom has joined National League side Dover Athletic on loan until January 3, 2022. Picture by James Boardman/Telephoto Images

The 21-year-old spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with the Whites before joining the Reds in the summer.

Ransom was sent out on loan to Dover by former club Millwall in October of last year.

The central defender scored once in eight league appearances for the Whites before trouble befell the club.

The Kent outfit only played 15 fixtures in 2020-21. No Dover games were played after January 30 due to players and staff being furloughed because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ransom is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Reds after suffering an unfortunate period on the sidelines during pre-season.