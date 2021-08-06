Crawley Town confirm squad numbers for 2021-22 season

Crawley Town new boy Jack Payne. Picture by Jamie Evans/UK Sports Images Ltd

Owen Gallacher will wear the number three shirt, previously worn by Josh Doherty, while Ludwig Francillette has taken number 15 from Archie Davies. Davies will now don the previously vacant number two.

Harry Ransom will sport number 16, previously owned by Tom Nichols. The striker will now wear the number nine shirt for the Reds, previously occupied by Ricky German, who will take up the number 13 jersey.

Will Ferry will wear 18 after the departure of David Sesay, and Jack Payne and Blondy Nna Noukeu will don the numbers 28 and 40 respectively.

Tony Craig has taken the number five shirt, formerly of Joe McNerney, and James Tilley will wear 14 after sporting 38 last season.

Young guns Szymon Kowalczyk, Rafiq Khaleel, Mustafa Hussein, and Henry Burnett will wear the numbers 26, 27, 32 and 33 respectively.

The full first team squad numbers for the 2021-22 season are:

1. Glenn Morris

2. Archie Davies

3. Owen Gallacher

4. George Francomb (captain)

5. Tony Craig

6. Tom Dallison

7. Reece Grego-Cox

8. Jack Powell

9. Tom Nichols

10. Ashley Nadesan

11. Tyler Frost

13. Ricky German

14. James Tilley

15. Ludwig Francillette

16. Harry Ransom

17. Manny Adebowale

18. Will Ferry

19. Jordan Tunnicliffe

20. Sam Matthews

22. Zaid Al-Hussaini

23. Sam Ashford

25. Nick Tsaroulla

26. Szymon Kowalczyk

27. Rafiq Khaleel

28. Jack Payne

31. Alfie Jones

32. Mustafa Hussein

33. Henry Burnett

35. Davide Rodari

39. Jake Hessenthaler