Crawley Town confirm squad numbers for 2019/20 season

Crawley Town have confirmed the team's squad numbers for the 2019/20 campaign ahead of the launch of their new kit.

Summer signing Ashley Nadesan has taken the number ten shirt from fellow forward Dominic Poleon. Poleon will wear the number 11 shirt vacated by loanee Luke Gambin.

Reds new boys Nathan Ferguson and Mason Bloomfield will wear 12 and 16 respectively while Bez Lubala and Jack Powell will don the numbers 30 and 34.

Defender Tom Dallison will wear six, taking the mantle from the departed Mark Connolly, with Tarry Allarakhia taking over Dallison's previous number of 17.

The dependable Glenn Morris remains Crawley Town's number one, skipper Jimmy Smith retains number eight, and last season's topscorer Ollie Palmer holds on to the number nine.

