Crawley Town confirm club's retained list

Goalkeeper Stuart Nelson, defenders Joe McNerney, Josh Doherty, David Sesay and Mark Wright, and midfielder Tarryn Allarakhia have been released from the club.

The Reds have triggered one-year options on the contracts of five players.

Long-standing goalkeeper Glenn Morris, defender and 2020-21 League Two Team of the Year award winner Jordan Tunnicliffe, midfielder Jack Powell, and forwards Tom Nichols and Ricardo German will remain at the club for the 2021-22 campaign.

Joe McNerney will be released from Crawley Town when his contract expires in the summer. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Contract negotiations are still taking place with club stalwart Dannie Bulman.