Crawley Town Community Foundation's Development and Elite Centres due to face Chelsea and Crystal Palace in 2019

Crawley Town Community Foundation returned in 2019 with all of our sessions starting up for the second half of the season.

The Development and Elite Centres form one of the largest group of sessions running, covering ages 6 – 16 in this exclusive invite only programme.

But how can your child get involved?

The beginning of all our football programmes is our Saturday football sessions, Mini Reds for 3 – 6-year olds from 9 am – 10am followed by our Saturday Soccer Centre from 10:30 am – 12pm for ages 6-13 years.

Both of these sessions establish your child’s football ability whilst they are having fun playing the beautiful game. It is here that our qualified coaches and coordinators will be training with your child, and where those who perform to the right standard will be progressed into the next levels up, be it our Development or Elite centre.

Alternatively, online we have a Trialist form, which you can submit to us as a self-referral to one of our Development or Elite Centres (depending on past experience).

The categories for the Development Centres are: Under 8’s, Under 10’s, Under 12’s, Under 14’s and Under 16’s. Players progress through as they get older, but there is always a chance a player can improve to the point their coach invites your child to the Elite Centre, which mirror the Development age groups but is a higher level.

We have some mouth-watering fixtures lined up for this season for our Development and Elite Centres.

We are due to face the following clubs:

February – Colchester Utd

Easter – Queens Park Rgers

May – Crystal Palace

Summer – Chelsea FC

Once a young person turns 16, where do they go from there?

The final journey for youth football at the Foundation is progression onto our BTEC Education Academy for 16- 19-year olds. To be a part of the Crawley Town FC U19’s team, you will need to join the BTEC National Extended Diploma in Sport course, which covers a whole range of sports topics for the young learner. For those who go on to excel, progress to the Under 23’s and ultimately a professional career in football starting at Crawley Town FC is where it could all end or even start!

Giovanni Porciatti is an ex-BTEC student and now trains with Crawley Town FC.

He said: “The course looks at every aspect of football. This really helped me to understand all things, like the physical side of an athlete and the effects of different parts of the body in football, whilst learning all about a sport that I love. The course teaches you everything you need to know about football and understanding your body in order to play to your best and achieve what you want in your career.

“I also took part in the traineeship before I joined the BTEC programme. This was for 3 – 4 weeks and allows you to gain experience within a pro-club, learning about everything that goes on. This was beneficial to me as it gave me a better understanding of what club managers and coaches look for in players.

“I was lucky enough to get an opportunity to play with Crawley Town FC, and I am lucky enough to train with the first team. The BTEC National Diploma in Sport at Crawley Town FC helped me get to where I am today.”

So if you’re interested in our Development and Elite programmes and what it can do for your child, then go online to find out more info: https://www.ctcommunityfoundation.com/football-development-1 or alternatively email: community@crawleytownfc.com or speak to one of our coaches working on Saturday and with football with the Community Foundation.

For regular updates on our sessions, follow our social media: Facebook- Crawley Town Community Foundation, Twitter- @CrawleyTownCF and Instagram- @CrawleyTownCF