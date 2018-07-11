Crawley Town Community Foundation: Exciting Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship

Crawley Town is recruiting 16-18 year olds for its exciting Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship.

This programme will provide participants with a fantastic opportunity to personally develop skills and for meaningful long-term employment opportunities.

Your time will be spent enjoying office and outreach-based experience, including on match days and coaching on community programmes.

Depending on progress, participants can gain the following: NCFE L1 Award in Exercise Studies; Functional Skills (Maths & English); FA Level 1 in Coaching Football; FA Emergency First Aid Course; FA Safeguarding Course; BTEC Level 2/3 Diploma in Sport.

Work experience opportunities can range from the following: Sports Media; Press Office; Photography; Sport & Fitness Coaching; Health and Nutrition; Administration; Community Engagement; Teaching; Sports Marketing; Hospitality and Events; Retail; Stadium and Match Day Experience; Physiotherapy; Match Analysis; Pitch Maintenance; Ticketing

Trainees can progress onto our Crawley Town Coaching Scholarship and a FREE place on our FA Level 1 Coaching Football Award. Should you pass the course, you will officially qualify to coach football.

This will entitle you to coach for the Crawley Town Community Foundation at various after-school and Community sessions we have going on around the town! This will enable paid work as a qualified football coach, with sessions such as soccer schools, Premier League Kicks and Girls’ programmes, among others.

From last season’s Traineeship, there are currently five coaches now on our active coaching roster.

Current coach Giovanni Porciatti, now 19 years old, progressed from last season’s Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship into paid employment for Crawley Town.

He said: “The Traineeship was a good course, as we were given work experience opportunities around the Club and Stadium. For example, we prepared the new Errea kit for the football players, a couple of days we worked with the groundsman getting the pitch ready for the new season, and we learnt some aspects of buying the equipment as well as coaching sessions.

“We also covered different types of sports media, and on match days we were part of the exciting match day experience on the main pitch on the day of a game.”

The FA Level 1 Coaching Football Award provides a great insight into coaching football in England, along with learning the necessary knowledge and skills to coach.

This approximate 43-hour course spreads across 33 hours of guided learning and ten hours of practical experience, and will introduce the learner to both theory and practical elements of coaching and how best to conduct a coaching session in a safe and engaging way. This course is perfect for those wanting to develop their knowledge of coaching, and to enhance experiences already gained.

Darren Ford, Community Development Manager, said this about the upcoming Traineeship: “A Traineeship is a great way to boost the skills and confidence you need to progress into a paid apprenticeship, into work, or further education. You will gain hands on experience and the skills you need to fit the career you are looking for.”

Anyone interested in joining the FREE Traineeship and Coaching Scholarship starting in August, can do so by expressing an interest or for more information email traineeships@crawleytownfc.com or call 01293 410000 ex 4

