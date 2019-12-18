Crawley Town chairman Ziya Eren: Decision to change coach was done with heaviest heart

Crawley Town chairman Ziya Eren has admitted that sacking former manager Gabrielle Cioffi was his hardest decision as a football owner.

In a club update, Eren spoke about Cioffi's dismissal and the appointment of John Yems, explaining how difficult it was for him to let the Italian go.

Eren said: "Unfortunately the last nine weeks we fell short of our expectations.

"This is the main thing in football, and unfortunately if the results aren't right within the season, then the management is to blame.

"In my 15 years as a football owner, this decision to change coach has been done with the heaviest heart."

The chairman also expressed how pleased he was at the start made under new head coach, John Yems.

Since arriving, Yems has taken charge of two 0-0 draws against Stevenage and Port Vale respectively, results which Eren was pleased with.

Eren revealed that he had spoke with the manager after the two games, stating that he had a good footballing idea.

He said: "After the game and meeting with the coach, he said a good thing.

"You start the games with one point and the important thing is to make the one point three points, and if you can't get three points then make sure you don't end up with none.

"According to his analogy, we've started with one point and finished with one point."

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, the chairman praised the results Yems has got so far and indicated how important they could be.

He added: "The league is a long marathon and these points will be important in the future and regarding the top half of the table, we're not too far off."

Crawley are next in action this Saturday away at Oldham, before welcoming Northampton Town on Boxing Day.