Crawley Town boss keen to keep former Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United and SFC Wimbledon midfielder Dannie Bulman

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has praised his 40-year-old skipper Dannie Bulman as negotiations continue over his contract extension.



The former Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon midfielder is best known for hard-working performances over many years for Reds.

‘Bullers’ won the club’s goal of the season award for his stunning long-range goal against Forest Green Rovers in April.

He is closing in on making 400 appearances for Crawley and has a remarkable total of 802 career appearances in league matches.

Cioffi said: “Dannie is a big part of our club and is our captain.

“I would love him to stay with us next season and he knows that I would do everything possible to have him as part of my squad.

“He is an important influence both on and off the pitch; he is still controlling games for us in the middle of the park and when you watch him play, you don’t think that this is someone who will become 41 next season because he plays like he is much younger.

“I hope we can have a positive conclusion on this very soon and he is important to me both as a player and as a person.”

Reds will play neighbours Horsham in pre-season who are newly promoted to the Bostik League Premier Division, on Saturday July 20 for a pre-season friendly, kick-off 3pm.

Crawley will also host Swansea City on July 13 and Portsmouth on July 27 at the People’s Pension Stadium.